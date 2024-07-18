UP train accident: Mamata questions Centre's role in passenger safety

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grief and shock over a train derailment in Uttar Pradesh and questioned the role of the central government in addressing the issue of passengers' safety.



Four people were killed and 20 others injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh during the day.



Banerjee extended her condolences to the family members of those killed in the accident.



In a post on X, she said, "Sad to know of yet another tragic rail accident today, at Gonda, UP! Another derailment of train, this time of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express! What are the railway authorities doing!! What is the Government of India doing !! Safety and security of passengers are paramount !! When will the Government come to their senses?!"



"My condolences to the bereaved families, prayers for the injured," she added.

