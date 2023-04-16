UP police intensifies security in Prayagraj; internet services shut, Sec 144 imposed

Prayagraj (UP): Police patrolling was intensified on Sunday in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's house is located even as the Uttar Pradesh police tightened security across the state, a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh and internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district as part of the security measures.

The brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

Three assailants, arrested in connection with the case, are being questioned, police said.

Earlier in the day, officials said the post-mortem examination was yet to begin.

"We are waiting for the directives from the administration (to begin the post-mortem). At present, the bodies are kept in the mortuary. They were brought here last night," an official requesting anonymity told PTI.