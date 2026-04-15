UP orders wage hike of up to 21% after Noida unrest, over 300 arrested

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim increase in minimum wages across worker categories following violent protests in Noida, even as fresh clashes and heavy security deployment marked a tense Tuesday in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The revised wages, approved late Monday night and implemented retrospectively from April 1, aim to provide immediate financial relief after days of unrest, officials said, while police confirmed more than 300 arrests and the registration of seven FIRs linked to the violence.



The decision came after large-scale demonstrations by factory workers on Monday over demands related to wages, working conditions and job security. Authorities said the hike, cleared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, would raise monthly earnings by up to Rs 3,000, with increases of as much as 21 per cent reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the approval came “late last night”, while Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar described the move as an interim step pending a final wage determination by a wage board to be constituted soon. He said the government was also considering additional welfare measures linked to health, pensions and education support for workers’ children.

Under the revised structure, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will now receive Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313. Semi-skilled workers will earn Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868. In other municipal corporation areas, wages have been set at Rs 13,006 for unskilled, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled and Rs 16,025 for skilled labour. In remaining districts, the corresponding figures are Rs 12,356, Rs 13,591 and Rs 15,224.

Officials said the revision followed consultations with employers’ groups and labour organisations, with the government noting the need to balance workers’ demands with pressures faced by industries, including rising input costs and declining exports. It also dismissed social media claims of a uniform Rs 20,000 minimum wage as “fake and misleading”, clarifying that any national floor wage remains under consideration at the central level.

Despite the announcement, unrest resurfaced on Tuesday in Noida’s industrial belts. Police said tensions escalated when security personnel attempted to stop protesters, leading to scuffles and incidents of stone pelting at multiple locations. A police vehicle was damaged outside Cleo County in Sector 121, while protests were reported in Sector 80.

Investigators said rumours that wage demands had been rejected, along with unverified messages about injuries, contributed to the flare-up. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said several social media handles were under scrutiny, adding that “QR codes were circulated to mobilise people” and messages inciting violence had been shared. Authorities also pointed to signs of organised mobilisation. Singh said multiple WhatsApp groups had been created to add participants, indicating “a well-orchestrated syndicate” behind some of the activities. She added that funding sources of those involved would be examined, including the possibility of external links.

Security has been intensified across the district, with 15 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force deployed. More than two dozen senior officers have been stationed in key areas, while surveillance is being carried out through drones and CCTV networks. Route marches have been conducted since early morning, and police said gatherings at three locations were dispersed within minutes after dialogue. Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna is monitoring the situation from Lucknow, with officials warning that those responsible for vandalism would be held accountable for damage to public property. Legal action has been initiated under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other laws.

Police said that among those detained, several were not factory workers but individuals suspected of attempting to incite violence. Around 50 social media accounts are under investigation for spreading misinformation.While officials said the situation remained largely under control on Tuesday, most factories stayed shut and sporadic protests continued. Authorities are maintaining contact with labour unions and worker representatives, urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.