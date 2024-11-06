Two more held in journalist Dilip Saini's murder after encounter in Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP): Two main suspects allegedly involved in the killing of journalist Dilip Saini were arrested following an encounter with the police here on Wednesday, an official said. Siblings Anurag Tiwari alias Annu (44) and Alok Tiwari alias Akki (42) opened fire at the police when they attempted to stop the brothers’ car near Vahidapur village, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Shankar Mishra said. Police retaliated and injured one of the accused in the leg, he said. The car, along with some pistols and cartridges found in their possession were seized, Mishra said. Journalist Dilip Saini was killed in a knife attack in the Sadar Kotwali area of Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh on October 30. An FIR was filed in connection with the incident, naming nine individuals and six unidentified suspects, the ASP said.

Earlier, five suspects—Ankit Tiwari (25), Bablu alias Jitendra Patel (32), Vipin Sharma (35), Chikkan alias Ashish Kumar (33), and a revenue clerk named Sunil Rana—were arrested on November 2, said Nagar Kotwali Inspector-in-Charge Tarkeshwar Rai. The search continues for the remaining two suspects and six unidentified individuals, Mishra added. Police initially attributed the motive behind the killing to a property dispute involving financial transactions.