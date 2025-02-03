UP govt vows ‘zero-error’ ‘Amrit Snan’ today

Prayagraj: Determined to ensure a flawless Amrit Snan after the tragic stampede during Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh government has left no room for error in preparing for the Basant Panchami Snan on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives to officials, emphasising that safety remains the top priority.

“This is not just an event; it is a matter of faith for millions. We are committed to ensuring that every pilgrim experiences a secure and seamless pilgrimage,” he stated while reviewing preparations.

Authorities estimate that over four crore devotees will take a holy dip in the Sangam, with crowds already swelling by Saturday evening. Given the extended weekend and a public holiday, officials anticipate a fresh surge of visitors starting Sunday. In response, security measures have been intensified, crowd management reinforced, and medical services bolstered to prevent untoward incidents and ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26.

The remaining significant Snan dates include Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26. Since January 26, the city has witnessed an unceasing influx of pilgrims, with the Mauni Amavasya Snan setting new records as nearly eight crore devotees took a dip in the Ganga. While footfall dipped slightly in the following days, another massive turnout is expected for Basant Panchami.

Pilgrims have already begun their rituals, as the Panchami Tithi starts on Sunday. Local vendors near the ghats have reported a sharp rise in footfall. Shyam Sundar Mishra, a vendor, remarked that while the past few days were relatively quiet, the crowd is surging again, and they are prepared for a busy weekend.

In light of the Mauni Amavasya tragedy, the government has significantly ramped up security and crowd control efforts. Senior officials, including former Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Ashish Goyal and former PDA Vice-Chairman and DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami, have been deployed alongside five special secretaries. On Saturday, five additional PCS-level officers were assigned to enhance supervision and coordination. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh assured that authorities have analysed past crowd movements and implemented improvements to ensure smooth movement and safety so that no devotee faces difficulties.

To prevent overcrowding, officials have identified 28 high-risk zones at Sangam, where police, RAF, and paramilitary personnel will be stationed. A senior officer overseeing crowd management explained that these locations were the most congested during Mauni Amavasya and Makar Sankranti. Teams will be stationed at these points to prevent stampedes and maintain order.

Special measures have also been implemented at the ghats. Devotees will be guided to exit the bathing areas immediately after their dip to prevent congestion. Security forces will ensure pilgrims follow designated entry and exit routes. Amit Tiwari, a devotee from Kanpur, recalled the difficulties of navigating the crowd during Mauni Amavasya and welcomed the enhanced arrangements for better management. Additionally, the Akhara Marg will be closed to general foot traffic to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees. A police officer stationed at Sangam stated that preventing bottlenecks remains a top priority, and pilgrims will be directed in a way that minimises overcrowding.

With another massive gathering expected on Monday, health services in Mahakumbh Nagar have been further strengthened since Thursday. A total of 23 hospitals, equipped with 360 beds, have been set up to provide medical care to pilgrims ahead of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan. A special team of senior medical officials, including Medical Nodal Officer Umakant Sanyal, Chief Medical Superintendent of Central Hospital Dr. Manoj Kaushik, Co-Nodal Medical Officer Dr. Ram Singh, and Maha Kumbh Mela Nodal Medical Officer Dr. Gaurav Dubey, conducted an inspection to review ambulance deployment and emergency facilities, ensuring seamless healthcare services.

Dr. Gaurav Dubey stated that the Central Hospital and other medical units are functioning efficiently, providing immediate medical attention to pilgrims—from minor injuries to critical cases. He added that medical teams are responding to emergency calls within minutes, and all ambulance and health services remain fully operational, even in challenging conditions.

Despite security concerns, pilgrims remain eager to participate in the holy ritual. Sunita Devi, who arrived from Bihar with her family, expressed her excitement, saying they could not make it for Mauni Amavasya but are here now for Basant Panchami. She noted that the arrangements seem better and that they feel safe.

With heightened security, improved crowd management, and unwavering devotion, authorities are optimistic that the Basant Panchami Snan will proceed smoothly, allowing millions of devotees to fulfil their spiritual aspirations in a safe and well-organised manner.