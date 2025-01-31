UP govt tightens security, scraps VIP movement

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh saw more than 2.06 crore devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam and other ghats on Thursday, as authorities heightened safety measures following Wednesday’s stampede that claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that no VIP protocols would be enforced during the special bathing days of February 3, 12, and 26. “This initiative aims to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for general pilgrims, allowing them to participate in the sacred baths without disruptions caused by VIP movements, route diversions, or security restrictions,” stated the government circular.

DIG Maha Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna reported that all bridges have been reopened for smoother movement within the mela area. “Before Basant Panchami, new restrictions will be imposed at key locations for better crowd management, and more police personnel and security forces will be deployed,” Krishna said.

The government has mandated that VIP and VVIP movements must be notified at least one week in advance. The 30 pontoon bridges in the mela area operated under a one-way traffic system after Wednesday’s incident, with each bridge allowing movement in only one direction and parallel pontoon bridges designated for return routes.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anshuman Mishra said that the area would remain a no-vehicle zone until the crowd disperses completely. “No outside vehicles would be allowed to enter the city until the crowd exits the mela area,” he said, adding that essential services such as police administration vehicles, ambulances, and suction machines would be permitted entry. A three-member judicial commission, headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Harsh Kumar, will investigate the stampede. Kumar said the commission has a month to complete its investigation but will try to expedite it.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar visited the injured at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, stating that “the chief minister has issued clear instructions that no effort should be spared in their treatment.”

Devotees continued to arrive at the festival despite challenges. Geeta Agarwal, who travelled from Guwahati with her family, shared her experience: “I had come with my children and grandchildren to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, but due to the overwhelming crowd, we couldn’t reach Triveni Sangam. Today, we are trying again, but if we can’t make it, we will take a dip at another ghat to seek blessings.” Pramod Panwar from Gurugram said, “We took a dip early today. We came here yesterday, but it was very crowded. Today the situation is better. We thank Modi and Yogi for the arrangements.”

The Uttar Pradesh government announced additional measures, including the deployment of two former senior officers on Mela duty - Ashish Goyal, former divisional commissioner of Prayagraj for the 2019 Kumbh, and Bhanu Goswami, former vice chairman of the Agra Development Authority. Five special secretary-level officers will also oversee operations until February 12.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and continues until February 26, has recorded more than 29.64 crore devotees taking the holy bath so far. Wednesday saw the highest single-day attendance with more than 7.64 crore devotees participating in the ‘snan.’

The government has appealed to the public to exercise patience during the expected large gatherings on Basant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri, urging them to take necessary precautions while participating in these bathing festivals.

Delhi resident Asha Patel expressed her satisfaction with the pilgrimage, “We keep hearing something good or bad about what’s happening but we don’t focus on that. I had been wanting to come to the Maha Kumbh for a long time and finally it happened. Thanks to Modi, Yogi, our Gods and ancestors.”

The Triveni Sangam, considered the most sacred bathing site, is located on one side of the mela area, while several other ghats are situated along the Ganges and closer to the akharas on the opposite side, connected by pontoon bridges. The event, held once every 12 years, continues to draw millions of devotees seeking spiritual fulfilment through the sacred bath.