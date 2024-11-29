Report on Sambhal mosque survey likely to be submitted to local court; security tight in district

Lucknow: Security was stepped up across the district ahead of Friday prayers and the likely submission of a report on the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here by the court-appointed ASI team following claims that a temple once stood at the spot.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said security measures have been reinforced at sensitive religious sites in the area and around the court in Chandausi.

The lawyer for the Hindu side, Gopal Sharma, said the court hearing on Friday will see the plaintiff's side present their reply, and the court commissioner is expected to submit the findings from the survey conducted on the disputed site.

"Our further action will be determined after the survey report is reviewed," Sharma said.

Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, the lawyer representing the Muslim side, said they are fully prepared to present their case.

"We have all the necessary evidence, and we will first request a copy of the survey report before strongly presenting our side in court," Warsi stated.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others were injured in the violence.

The situation remains tense, and local authorities are closely monitoring the developments to maintain peace and order.