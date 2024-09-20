UP: Fluorescent strips on stray cattle soon to check road mishaps

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to implement an innovative solution to address the persistent problem of road accidents involving stray cattle. The proposed plan involves equipping stray animals with fluorescent strips, particularly for nighttime visibility, to reduce the risk of collisions with vehicles.



According to officials, these highly reflective strips will be placed on the horns and necks of stray cattle. When illuminated by vehicle headlights, the strips will make the animals easily visible in low-light conditions, potentially saving both human and animal lives. P N Singh, Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, revealed that the proposal is in its final stages and awaiting approval. “We’ve been discussing this plan for the past two weeks, and it has been shared with the relevant minister for final approval,” Singh stated.

The Animal Husbandry Department is expected to serve as the nodal agency for the project’s implementation.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to manage the estimated 15 lakh stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, about 12 lakh of these animals are housed in shelters, while the remaining 3 lakh are partially cared for by marginal families under the Sahbhagita scheme, which provides up to Rs 1,500 per month per cattle for fodder.