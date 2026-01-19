UP govt shunts Noida Authority CEO after techie's death

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday removed IAS officer Lokesh M from the post of Noida Authority as its chief executive officer and put him on a waitlist, according to an official order.

His removal comes amid a growing outrage over the death of a 27 year-old-software engineer in a road accident in Sector 150 of Noida in the early hours of Saturday.

Locals, including the family of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, alleged negligence by local authority and real estate developers which they claimed led to the death and held protest marches.

The government order of Lokesh M's transfer came shortly after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognisance of the techie's death and ordered an SIT probe by high ranking officials into the matter.

As the Noida Authority CEO, the 2003-batch IAS officer was also the de facto Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).