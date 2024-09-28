UP: Class 2 student killed as ‘sacrifice’ for Hathras school’s prosperity

Lucknow: In a chilling case from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 2 student was allegedly murdered as part of a black magic ritual aimed at bringing prosperity and fame to a local school.



Hathras Superintendent of Police, Nipun Aggarwal, confirmed the arrest of five individuals, including the school’s director, his father, and three teachers, in connection with the crime.

DL Public School owner Jasodhan Singh, who is said to believe in ‘tantrik rituals’, asked his son Dinesh Baghel, the director of the school, to sacrifice a child for the “prosperity” of the school and his family.

Principal Laxman Singh and two teachers — Ramprakash Solanki and Veerpal Singh — have also been held by police.

The tragic incident occurred on September 22 at DL Public School, where three individuals reportedly strangled the young boy in his hostel room.

A post-mortem examination confirmed signs of attempted strangulation on the boy’s body. According to police, the accused initially planned the ritual for September 6, targeting another child. However, the first plan was foiled when the intended victim raised an alarm and managed to escape. Determined to carry out their gruesome scheme, the suspects tried again on September 22, planning to perform the sacrifice near a tube well behind the school. When the boy awoke during transportation, they strangled him inside the school premises instead.

During the investigation, police discovered ritualistic items near the tube well, reinforcing the claims of occult activities. Authorities suspect that superstitious beliefs motivated the crime, with the accused believing that a human sacrifice would bring success to the financially struggling school.

The boy was found unresponsive in his bed on the morning of September 23. Instead of immediately reporting the incident, Dinesh Baghel, the director of DL Public School, allegedly attempted to cover up the crime. He is accused of driving around with the boy’s body in his car for several hours, misleading the child’s family by claiming their son was “unwell.”

The boy’s father shared his devastating experience, recounting the call he received from the school: “They told me, ‘Your child’s condition is very serious. Please come immediately.’ While I was on my way, they called again and said, ‘The condition has worsened.’”

When the father finally caught up with the school authorities in Sadabad, he tragically found his son dead in the car.