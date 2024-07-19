UP: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in Gonda; 3 dead, 33 injured

New Delhi: Three passengers lost their lives and 33 others sustained injuries when eight coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.



The accident occurred on the downline between Motiganj and Jhilahi stations, part of the North Eastern Railway’s Barabanki-Gorakhpur train segment. Pankaj Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railways, confirmed the details of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Saroj Kumar Singh (31) from Araria, Bihar, and Rahul (38) from Chandigarh. One dead person remains unidentified.

Thirty of the injured were receiving treatment at two community health centres, with three others taken to the district hospital. In addition to Rahul, another passenger was transferred to Lucknow.

The Railway Ministry has initiated an investigation into the accident, and preliminary reports suggest that the loco pilot heard an explosion sound before the derailment occurred. Even passengers travelling on the train confirmed the sound of an explosion. Reports suggested that the loco pilot broke down while reporting the incident. In addition to the Conciliation and Settlement (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered to thoroughly investigate the incident. The CRS has the power to summon and enforce the attendance of any individual relevant to the investigation, examine witnesses, and receive testimony under oath.

The CPRO of North Eastern Railway reported that a medical van had arrived at the accident site for immediate medical assistance. Senior railway and police officials, along with the district commissioner of Gonda, were present to oversee rescue and relief operations. GS Naveen Kumar, UP Relief Commissioner, mentioned that one NDRF team each from Lucknow and Balrampur was dispatched to Gonda, with five ambulances deployed for rescue efforts, ready to send more as needed. Rescue personnel worked tirelessly to transfer the injured to hospitals, providing first aid with assistance from SDRF teams across three districts.

The ministry arranged a special train to transport passengers of the Dibrugarh Express from Mankapur to Dibrugarh. Additionally, buses were provided to ferry passengers from the accident site to Mankapur station, ensuring minimal disruption to their journey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the accident and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations urgently. He emphasised the swift transportation of injured passengers to hospitals for immediate treatment and offered prayers for their speedy recovery.

In a compassionate gesture, the ministry announced increased compensation for those affected by train accidents. Enhanced ex gratia payments include Rs 10 lakhs for families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakhs for those with grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

The railway board activated helpline numbers to assist affected passengers and their families, including Commercial Control at 9957555984, Furkating (FKG) at 9957555966, Mariani (MXN) at 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR) at 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK) at 9957555959, and Dibrugarh (DBRG) at 9957555960. Additionally, the Public Relations Department of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, issued helpline numbers for Gonda (8957400965), Lucknow (8957409292), Siwan (9026624251), Chhapra (8303979217), and Deoria Sadar (8303098950).

Following the derailment, North Eastern Railway listed affected trains that were either diverted or cancelled: 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Express, 12566 New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, 11123 Gwalior-Barauni Express, 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express, 12598 Mumbai-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, 15204 Lucknow-Barauni Express, 12532 Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express, 15652 Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Lohit Express, 13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Bagh Express, 15273 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express, 12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, 12555 Gorakhpur-Bhatinda Gorakhdham Express, 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express. Trains Gonda-Gorakhpur passenger trains 5094 and 5031 were cancelled, and trips for other trains, including 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express, 15273 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Satyagrah Express, and 15653 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express, were affected.

Additional trains such as 12557 Sapt Kranti Express, 12553 Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, and 12566 New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express were diverted to maintain smooth traffic flow and minimise disruptions.