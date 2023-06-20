UP: 65 die in 48 hours in Deoria

Lucknow: As the scorching heat wave continues to singe a large swath of Uttar Pradesh, Deoria and adjoining areas have become the new hotspot where 65 people died in the last 48 hours forcing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to emphasize the need to raise awareness among the general public about the symptoms of the heatwave and measures to prevent its effects.



Of this 53 people died in Deoria, 9 in Gorakhpur and three in Kushinagar.

Meanwhile, eleven more patients admitted at Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district hospital died due to various ailments on Monday, taking the death toll to 68 in five days.

“With temperatures consistently hovering between 42 to 43 degrees Celsius for the past 10 days, the heat has turned deadly, leading to a significant surge in fatalities,” a senior official said.

Medical experts have issued a public advisory, urging residents to refrain from venturing outside during the scorching afternoon hours. Unfortunately, the warning came too late for many.

According to reports, the emergency ward of the Medical College in Deoria has witnessed an influx of victims. In the last 48 hours, 35 people were brought dead, while 18 patients died during treatment.

Reports from Gorakhpur say that nine people have lost their lives, while approximately 150 patients suffering from heatstroke and gastrointestinal issues have been admitted to the district hospital and medical college. Similarly, three more deaths due to heatstroke have been reported in Kushinagar, where the hospital wards are filled with patients suffering from fever, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The surge in patients overwhelmed the facility, resulting in chaos and a shortage of beds. Some patients were treated on stretchers, while others had to lie on the floor due to the lack of space.

Chief Minister held a review meeting saying that over the past few days, severe heatwave conditions have been observed in various districts of the state, and in such circumstances, it is essential to implement robust measures at all levels to safeguard public life, livestock, and wildlife.

“Immediate access to medical facilities should be provided to anyone affected by the heat wave. Hospitals and medical colleges should prioritize the treatment of individuals affected by heat wave-related health issues,” Yogi said.

To aid in monitoring the weather conditions, the Chief Minister instructed the Office of the Relief Commissioner to release daily bulletins on weather forecasts. This move aims to provide timely information to the public and enable them to take necessary precautions.

“Efforts should be made to install water coolers at public places in all urban bodies and rural areas. Drinking water arrangements should be made at regular intervals in markets and major thoroughfares. The support of social and religious organisations should also be sought in this endeavor. Regular sprinkling of water on roads should be conducted,” emphasized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

address the scarcity of water in severely affected areas, tankers will be deployed to ensure the supply of water. Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the need to implement effective heat wave action plans in all animal sanctuaries and reserves to protect livestock and wildlife.

The state government is committed to taking all necessary measures to combat the heat wave situation and ensure the well-being and safety of the people. The Chief Minister directed the officials to implement the directives effectively and promptly to mitigate the impact of the heat wave.