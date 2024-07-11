UP: 18 people killed in bus-milk tanker collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Lucknow: Eighteen people lost their lives, and 19 others were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday morning, officials reported.



The incident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village in the Behta Mujhawar police station area. District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi stated that initial investigations suggest the bus, travelling from Motihari in Bihar to Delhi, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind.

Among the deceased are 14 men, three women, and a child, according to Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, S B Shiradkar. The impact of the collision caused both the bus and the milk tanker to overturn, with the drivers of both vehicles among the fatalities.

Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar confirmed that the injured were promptly taken to a hospital where their conditions are reported to be stable. Many of the bus passengers were asleep at the time of the accident.

Mohd Shamim, a passenger who sustained head injuries, mentioned that they were sleeping at the time and were unaware of what had happened.

Dilshad, another passenger, lost six of the eight family members he was travelling with. He recalled that they were asleep during the accident and woke up to find themselves trapped inside the bus, while onlookers recorded videos instead of helping. He

also noted that the bus driver had been speeding throughout the night.

Later, Dilshad identified six family members—Ashfaq (45), Ruby (40), Gulnaz (12), Suhail (4), Sonu (32), and Soni (28)—at the post-mortem house. The other deceased were identified as bus driver Ekhlaq (49), milk tanker driver Sunil Kumar (35), Deepak Kumar (27), and Shivdayal (28).

Initially, police reported that 14 bodies had been identified, but later clarified that only 10 had been confirmed.

Chandni, another injured passenger, noted that there were around 60 passengers on the bus and that officials arrived at the accident scene an hour after the incident.

The district administration has set up helpline numbers for assistance: 0515-29707662, 0515-2970767, 10774 (toll-free), 96514327035, 94544174476, and 8081211297.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sorrow over the incident and assured the best medical treatment would be provided to the injured.

“The loss of lives in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families,” he posted on X. He further instructed district officials to expedite relief efforts and prayed for the recovery of the injured.w

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their condolences. President Murmu said: “The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of those who have become victims of such sudden death and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Prime Minister Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. “The road accident in Unnao is extremely painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this (accident). May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) quoted Modi in a post on X.

The PMO also confirmed that the local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is providing all possible assistance to the victims.