UP: 11 dead as Bolero falls into canal in Gonda, most victims from one family

Lucknow: A Bolero carrying 15 people plunged into the Saryu canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Saturday morning, leaving 11 dead in a tragic accident that has shaken the region. Most of the victims belonged to the same family.

The incident occurred around 10 am in the Motiganj police station area. The group was on its way to offer prayers at the Prithvinath temple when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the canal.

Hearing cries for help, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and tried to rescue those trapped. Police and additional locals arrived within minutes, but the vehicle’s doors were jammed, making the rescue effort extremely difficult.

Rescuers eventually managed to break the windows and pull the occupants out of the submerged vehicle. All passengers were given CPR on the spot. However, eight people died on the scene, and three others were declared dead later. Four survivors, including a teenage girl, were admitted to a hospital.Sihagaon resident Prahlad’s family members and neighbours were going to the temple, police said, adding that among the dead were nine members of his family.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said those killed in the accident included six women, two men and three children.

The deceased were identified as Prahlad’s wife Bina (44), two daughters Kajal (22) and Mehak alias Rinki (14), Prahlad’s brother Ramkaran (36) and his (Ramkaran’s) wife Anasuya (34), daughter Saumya (9), son Shubh (7), Prahlad’s youngest brother Ram Roop’s wife Durgesh Nandini (35) and son Amit (14).

Apart from this, Prahlad’s neighbour Ram Lalan Verma’s wife Sanju (26) and his sister Gudiya alias Anju (20) also died in the incident.

One of the survivors, a teenage girl, described the horrifying moment: “We were singing devotional songs on the way to the temple. Suddenly, the vehicle skidded and fell into the canal. After that, everything went blank.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. Over 100 police personnel from three nearby police stations were deployed for the rescue operation. The administration has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and promised assistance to the victims’ families. District officials have expressed their condolences and assured that financial aid will be provided to the families of the deceased.