‘Unwarranted’: India on US court summons over Khalistani separatist

NEW DELHI: A US court’s summons to the Indian government over Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s civil suit, alleging a plot to murder him, was “completely unwarranted,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.



During a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was asked about the summons issued by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The summons names the Government of India, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former R&AW chief Samant Goel, agent Vikram Yadav, and Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta, and seeks a response within 21 days.

“When these issues were first brought to our attention, we took action. A high-level committee is engaged in this matter,” the Foreign Secretary said. He described the case as “completely unwarranted.”

“I invite your attention to the person who filed this,” Misri said, adding that Pannun’s “antecedents are well-known,” and he belongs to an unlawful organisation. Pannun heads the radical group Sikhs for Justice and is known for making incendiary speeches and threats against Indian leaders and institutions. New Delhi designated him a terrorist in 2020.

“As we’ve said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated allegations. The lodging of this case doesn’t change our views on the underlying situation,” Foreign Secretary Misri said.

“I would also underline the fact that the organisation — the so-called organisation that this person represents — is unlawful, as declared under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967, due to its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” Misri added.

“I do not want to say anything more at this time. I think that speaks for itself,” he concluded.

In November, the UK newspaper Financial Times reported that the US had thwarted a plot to kill Pannun, who holds dual citizenship in the US and Canada.

In its first response, the Ministry of External Affairs called it a “matter of concern” and emphasised that India had launched a high-level investigation.

“As regards the case filed in a US court against an individual allegedly linked to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern. We have said this is also contrary to government policy,” then-MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working alongside an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York.

Following the US allegations, India appointed a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the inputs provided by the US on the plot.

In April, The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to assassinate Pannun on American soil.

When asked about the high-level committee probing the allegations in the foiled plot, Misri said that relevant agencies from both countries are engaged in the matter.

“When these issues were first brought to our attention, we took certain actions. These issues, including the allegations, are being investigated by a high-level committee, and the relevant agencies on both sides are in communication,” he said.