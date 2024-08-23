Unprecedented 15 lakh women apply for 12,000 Uttar Pradesh Police posts

Lucknow: In a historic and unprecedented recruitment drive, an overwhelming 15 lakh women have applied for just 12,000 constable posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police, the world’s largest police force. This massive response highlights a significant shift in the state’s efforts to bolster female representation within its police force, which currently has a female workforce of about 12 per cent.



The recruitment is set to bring the total number of women in the UP Police to approximately 50,000, moving closer to the state’s ambitious goal of achieving 20 per cent female representation in its law enforcement ranks.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has received a staggering 48 lakh applications for direct constable recruitment, of which 15 lakh are from women—a record-breaking number that underscores the growing interest of women in joining the police force.

This marks the first time that such a large number of women have shown interest in police work, with the competition for each position intensifying. On average, there are 83 applicants vying for each constable post, with a remarkable 125 women competing for every position reserved for them.

This surge in applications is a crucial step towards addressing gender disparity in the UP Police. Currently, about 37,000 women serve in the force with 35,000 of them in the civilian police division. The ongoing recruitment drive is expected to raise the percentage of women in the police force from 12 per cent to 15 per cent, with further increases anticipated as the state government continues its recruitment efforts, particularly in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).Despite past challenges, including delays in the recruitment process, the current drive represents a concerted effort to achieve gender parity within the force. When compared to other states, Uttar Pradesh still lags behind Bihar, which leads the nation with 25.3 per cent female representation in its police force, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 19.2 per cent and Tamil Nadu with 18.5 per cent. However, the UP government is determined to close this gap through continued recruitment and by creating more opportunities for women in law enforcement.

The recruitment process includes a written examination for the 60,244 constable posts in the Uttar Pradesh Civil Police, which will be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. This follows an earlier attempt in February, when exams were held in two shifts on February 18 and 19 but were subsequently cancelled due to a paper leak. To ensure the integrity of the upcoming exams, the recruitment board has opted to conduct them across 10 shifts over five days, enhancing security and minimising the risk of malpractice.

With approximately five lakh candidates scheduled to appear in each shift, the Special Task Force (STF) has been activated to closely monitor and prevent any attempts by solver gangs or individuals to disrupt the examination process. The STF’s involvement underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring a fair, transparent, and secure recruitment process, particularly in light of the high stakes involved in this historic drive.