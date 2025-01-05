Union minister Giriraj Singh inaugurates new IIHT campus at handloom hub in Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata: Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the new permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) at Fulia in West Bengal's Nadia district, an official release said.

After inaugurating the campus on Saturday, Singh said, "To usher in a new regime in the textile industry and to outgrow fibres in the country so as to compete with the world, West Bengal, the forerunner state in jute production should also come forward in growing fibres like flax on its soil, apart from paddy and jute."

This is aimed at giving a boost to the production of linen, so that the dependence on the said textile from outside, particularly Belgium, does not arise, he said.

Flax fibre includes linen fibre, thread, yarn and linseed.

The Union government has set up six campuses of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in places that have a large concentration of handloom units, including Salem, Varanasi, Guwahati, Jodhpur, Bargarh and Fulia, to preserve the unique identity of handloom and cater to the needs of the technical manpower requirement of handloom industry, the release said.

These campuses are functioning under the administrative control of the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Union Ministry of Textiles.

The new campus in Fulia will cater to the educational needs of the students from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim, it added.