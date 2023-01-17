Union Minister Ashwini Choubey to launch 'maun-upvas' against Nitish Kumar government

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Monday said he would launch a 'maun-upvas' (silence fasting) campaign against the alleged "anti-farmer" and "anti-poor" policies of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government in Bihar.

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said this while talking to reporters here.

"The way farmers were mercilessly beaten by security forces in Chausa in Buxar last week, has exposed the inhuman, anti-farmer and anti-poor face of Nitish Kumar. The incident was a deliberate attempt by the CM to create obstacles in the completion of the thermal power plant. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the power plant in June, the CM is trying his level best to ensure that the plant is not completed on time," Choubey said.

"The CM himself is a big 'Samasya' (problem) for the people of the state, but he is busy in his 'Samadhan yatra'. I have decided to launch a 'maun-upvas'' campaign from January 30 (death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi) from West Champaran against the policies of the CM and the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state," the senior BJP leader said.

Choubey said he will launch his campaign from West Champaran district, because this is the place from where Kumar had launched his 'Samadhan' yatra on January 5.

The union minister said "I will sit on maun-upvas' in all those districts which are being covered by Kumar during his Samadhan yatra." My campaign is to create awareness among the masses about the "anti-people" policies of the government.

Ten policemen were injured when farmers, protesting for compensation in lieu of their land acquired for establishing a thermal power plant in Chausa, clashed with cops in Buxar district on January 11.

During an interaction with media persons Choubey broke down while condoling the demise of BJP leader Parasuraman Chaturvedi, who was sitting on fast in Buxar for several days demanding fair price and compensation for his land.

"While I was interacting with the media in Patna, I received the sad news of the demise of a former BJP candidate from Buxar, my younger brother Parshuram Chaturvedi. Tears came out of my eyes. Saddened by the demise. He was carrying out the 'Aakrosh Yatra' for the demand of farmers in Buxar," Choubey tweeted.

Earlier, the Union Minister escaped unhurt in a road accident on Sunday evening in which five policemen were injured.

"I am being targeted by the state sponsored goons. Two attempts were made to assault me in Buxar when I was sitting on fast against attack on farmers by the policemen", Choubey claimed.