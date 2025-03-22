Union Min seeks SC intervention on HC ruling in sexual assault case

New Delhi: Union Minister Annapurna Devi expressed strong opposition to the Allahabad High Court’s recent interpretation of rape and attempted rape. She stated that she “completely disagreed” with the court’s ruling and called for the Supreme Court to step in on the issue.

The controversial ruling, made earlier this week by the Allahabad High Court, determined that actions such as grabbing a woman’s breasts or breaking pyjama strings do not constitute rape or attempted rape. Instead, the court classified these acts as assault or using criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman.

“I am completely against this decision and the Supreme Court should take serious note of it. Such a ruling has no place in a civilised society,” Devi, the Union women and child development minister, said outside Parliament.

She also expressed concern over the broader implications of the judgment, warning that it could send the wrong message to society.

“Somewhere, this will have a negative impact on society and we will discuss this matter further,” she added.

The case involved an 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, who was assaulted by two accused, identified as Pawan and Akash, in 2021.

The accused grabbed her breasts, snapped her pyjama strings and attempted to drag her under a culvert. The assailants fled when passersby intervened.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also slammed the ruling as “shameful” and “absolutely wrong”.

She questioned the message such a ruling sent to society, particularly regarding crimes against children.

“This is deeply shameful and absolutely wrong. What message do they want to give to society? That a young girl can be subjected to such horrific acts and it still won’t be considered rape?” she told reporters outside Parliament.

Maliwal also urged the Supreme Court to immediately intervene and take strict action against such judicial interpretations.

“The Supreme Court should intervene in this matter without delay, and strict action must be taken,” she said.

CPI general secretary D Raja has also slammed the judge’s remarks on sexual violence as “appalling”.

“Grabbing breasts or snapping a pyjama string isn’t ‘attempt to rape’? This trivialises sexual violence and shows the tight grip of patriarchy on our institutions. The law must prioritise survivors’ trauma, not minimise it,” he said in a post on X on Thursday.

“People see the judiciary as the last hope and such conduct puts a question mark before the credibility of the judiciary. Shameful!” he added.