Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal on Friday on a two-day visit to the state.

He will hold a public meeting and take stock of the organisational strength of the BJP in the state during the visit.

Amit Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls in the state, which is due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery.

"Amit Shah Ji will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from April 14. He is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Birbhum in the afternoon and inaugurate the district party office in Suri. He will come to the city later in the evening, hold a meeting with the state party leaders and take stock of the organisational situation," a state BJP leader said.

On Bengali New Year's Day on April 15 Shah will visit Dakshineswar Temple and offer puja. The Home minister will then return to New Delhi, he said.

Amit Shah's programme in Bengal is part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country that it had lost by slender margins in the 2019 general election. The party had won 18 of the total Lok Sabha 42 seats in Bengal in the 2019 elections.