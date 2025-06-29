Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Turmeric Board headquarters in Nizamabad today

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on Sunday.

Taking to X, BJP's Telangana unit on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had earlier announced the establishment of the turmeric board has now fulfilled the dream of farmers as per the word given to them.

PM Modi has allocated Rs 200 crores to imrove the quality of turrmeric crop, carry out research and to improve farmers' income, it said.

Union Coal and Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy inspected the arrangements for the event in Nizamabad three days ago.

He said the Centre aims to increase turmeric exports to USD one billion by 2030.

The establishment of the Turmeric Board has been a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad and it was also a key election issue.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind, who had promised to set up the turmeric board, had defeated BRS MLC and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2024.