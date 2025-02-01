Budget 2025: Giant tax relief for middle class: no tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh

Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday gave relief to middle class by raising exemption limit and rejigging slabs. For salaried employees, this nil tax limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh per annum, after taking into account a standard deduction of Rs 75,000. Higher exemptions and rejigs have been effected under the new income tax regime.

"I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax payable up to income of Rs 12 lakh (i.e. average income of Rs 1 lakh per month other than special rate income such as capital gains) under the new regime," the finance minister said. "The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. As per the rejig, for people earning more than Rs 12 lakh per annum, there will be nil tax for income up to Rs 4 lakh, 5 per cent for income between Rs 4 and 8 lakh, 10 per cent for Rs 8-12 lakh, 15 per cent for Rs 12-16 lakh. A 20 per cent income tax will be levied on income between Rs 16 and 20 lakh, 25 per cent on Rs 20-24 lakh and 30 per cent above Rs 24 lakh per annum. A tax payer in the new regime with an income of Rs 12 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 80,000 in tax. A person having income of Rs 18 lakh will get a benefit of Rs 70,000 in tax. A person with an income of Rs 25 lakh gets a benefit of Rs 1.10 lakh.

Modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to be launched

The government will launch modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to help 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate greenfield airports in Bihar to meet future needs of the state. Besides, support will be provided for western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in Mithilanchal region in Bihar, she added.

The government will also encourage minor minerals through best practices and institutions of state mining, she added. Sitharaman also noted that 100 GW of nuclear power is essential for India's energy transition.

Govt to provide Rs 20k cr to promote innovation in partnership with pvt sector

The government will provide Rs 20,000 crore for promoting innovation in partnership with the private sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting Union Budget 2025-26, she also said the government will launch export promotion mission with specified target for easy credit access. Sitharaman further said the Centre will set up a national framework for promoting global capability centres in emerging Tier-II cities. In order to strengthen the economy's integration with global supply chains, she also said the government will provide support for domestic manufacturing capacity. The finance minister also announced plans to set up Bharat Trade Net, a digital public infrastructure, for international trade.

Jal Jeevan Mission extended till 2028 with enhanced Budget outlay

Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water connection to all rural households, has been extended till 2028 with an enhanced Budget outlay, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said under the Jal Jeevan Mission 15 crore households, representing 80 per cent of India's rural population, have been provided access to potable tap water connection. "To achieve 100 per cent coverage I am pleased to announce extension of this mission till 2028 with an enhanced total outlay," she said.

She further said that the mission's focus will be on quality of infrastructure and Operation and Maintenance of rural piped water supply schemes through jan bhagidhari. "Separate MoUs will be signed with states and UTs to ensure sustaintable and citizen centric water services delivery," she said. Earlier, the deadline for providing tap water connection to all rural household was 2024.

Govt announces Nuclear Energy Mission with outlay of Rs 20k cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a Nuclear Energy Mission to promote research and development of small modular reactors, with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. She also announced 10,000 fellowships for tech research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in the next five years.

Besides, the finance minister proposed to set up a National Spatial Mission and set up the Gyaan Bharat Mission for the survey, documentation and conservation of manuscript heritage. In February last year, the government announced the addition of 18 more nuclear power reactors with a cumulative capacity to generate 13,800 MWe of electricity, taking the total share of atomic power in the energy mix to 22,480 MWe by 2031-32.

Govt to allocate Rs 10,000 cr under Urban Challenge Fund for 2025-26

The government will set up an Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to finance up to 25 per cent of bankable projects and allocated Rs 10,000 crore for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. She said the fund will be used to implement the proposals for cities as growth hubs, and creative redevelopment.

Sitharaman also announced measures for electricity distribution and improving the financial health of DISCOMS (distribution companies). Additional borrowing of 0.5 per cent of state GDP to be allowed to strengthen electricity distribution and transmission companies, the finance minister said, adding that with a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore, a Maritime Development fund would be set up for distributing support and promoting competition.

Govt to launch Rs 2-cr term loan for 5 lakh first-time women, SC, ST entrepreneurs

The government will launch a Rs 2-crore term loan for 5 lakh first-time women, SC and ST entrepreneurs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26, the finance minister also said a manufacturing mission will be set up for SME and large industries.

Besides, the government will undertake facilitation measures to enhance productivity of labour-intensive sectors, Sitharaman said. The credit guarantee cover will be doubled to Rs 20 crore, guarantee fee moderated to 1 per cent, she added. She also said a national institute of food technology, entrepreneurship and management will be established in Bihar.

I-cards, registration on e-Shram portal for 1 crore gig workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government will arrange identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal to assist 1 crore gig workers. Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, the finance minister also said a scheme for the socio-economic upliftment of urban workers will be implemented. "...Gig workers of online platforms provide great dynamism to the 'New Age' services economy. Recognising their contribution, our government will arrange for their identity cards and registration on the e-Shram portal," she said.

Such workers will be provided health care facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and this measure is likely to assist nearly one crore workers, Sitharaman added. In her presentation, the finance minister also said that by next year, 10,000 seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals while another 75,000 seats will be added in the next five years. The government will also facilitate the setting up of daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals in the next three years. Besides, the infrastructure ministries will come up with a 3-year pipeline of projects to be implemented in PPP (public-private partnership) mode, Sitharaman said.

Will revamp PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors, says Sitharaman

PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the scheme has benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors through respite from high interest informal sector loans. "Building on this success the scheme will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit and capacity building support," she said.

PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a Special Micro-Credit Facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors.

Sitharaman announces Rs 10k cr fund of funds scheme for startups

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced another round of Fund of Funds for Startups scheme with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to promote growth of budding entrepreneurs. The announcement assumes significance as the government is focusing on promoting innovation through startups. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised over 1.5 lakh startups so far.

An action plan for Startup India was unveiled on January 16, 2016. In the same year, Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme was launched with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, to meet the funding needs of startups. DPIIT is the monitoring agency and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the operating agency for FFS. The total corpus of Rs 10,000 crore was envisaged to be provided over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission cycles based on progress of the scheme and availability of funds. It has not only made capital available for startups at early stage, seed stage and growth stage but also played a catalytic role in terms of facilitating raising domestic capital, reducing dependence on foreign capital and encouraging home- grown and new venture capital funds.