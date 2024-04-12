Under strong BJP govt, terrorists killed on their home turf: PM

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): In an election rally held on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted the effectiveness of the BJP-led government in bolstering national security by eliminating terrorists on their home turf.



He emphasised the resonance of the slogan ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ across India, attributing it to the public’s recognition of the benefits derived from a stable government.

“Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting the country and their anger against him was at its height.

Modi said the “weak” Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure. Now, roads and modern tunnels are being built along the borders, he added.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress party of undermining Hindu deities and opposing the Ayodhya temple construction, mentioning their absence at the temple’s consecration ceremony. He further accused the Congress of attacking the Hindu religion’s Shakti aspect, represented by Uttarakhand’s revered goddesses, and urged the public to respond decisively to these actions.

Modi appealed to the electorate of Uttarakhand, invoking the state’s symbol, the ‘Brahma kamal,’ and urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to ensure the state’s development as part of a prosperous India. He expressed confidence in the BJP’s ability to secure a victory in all polling booths and teach the Congress a lesson.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to combating corruption, claiming that his government has effectively halted corrupt practices, thereby incurring the wrath of those who previously benefited from such activities. He contrasted the direct delivery of government scheme benefits under the BJP with the alleged inefficiencies of the Congress-led government.

Modi underscored the country’s enhanced strength under the BJP’s stable governance, citing decisive actions like the abrogation of Article 370, the enactment of laws against triple talaq, the implementation of the one rank one pension scheme, and the push for women’s reservation in legislatures.

Highlighting Rishikesh’s potential for tourism, Modi spoke of ongoing mega infrastructure projects that promise to boost the state’s economy and employment. He praised the BJP government in Uttarakhand for its dedication to making the state a leader by 2025.

The rally, held in Rishikesh, saw the presence of notable BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other Lok Sabha candidates, who shared the stage with Prime Minister Modi.