Under PM Modi, India on way to becoming top-ranked nation in every field by 2047: Shah

Jaipur: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving towards the goal of becoming a top-ranked nation in every field globally by the time the country celebrates the centenary of its Independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Dialogue on 'Self Empowerment through Inner Awakening for Security Forces Personnel' at the Brahma Kumaris in Sirohi's Abu Road, he said India has already become the fifth largest economy.

"I am sure that in a few years, we will become the third largest economy of the world," Shah said.

He remarked that the age-old tradition of India is to frame policies to move on the path of progress through knowledge, by uniting the mind, body, intellect, and soul by means of yoga and spirituality.

Shah asserted that Indian traditions have the power to forge the bonds of universal brotherhood. "Even today, we are making efforts to spread this tradition in the entire world. India propagated 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbam' (the world is one family) in the entire world."

"Our traditions have the power to connect the soul with the Almighty. India's aim should be to take this forward with the same speed. Organizations like the Brahma Kumaris are working very well for this," he said.

"We are moving ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim of reaching the highest position in every field in the world by the time the centenary of Independence is celebrated," the Union home minister said.

About the personnel of the armed forces, Shah said it was because of their sacrifice, penance and martyrdom that the people of the country were safe.

"They give the golden years of their lives to protect the border. The police forces of every state also work to protect the weak by maintaining law and order.

"But this work is very stressful. Lack of sleep, water, and a peaceful mind while fighting with violent people to avoid continuous violence. All these things leave an impact on a person's mind," he said.

"I want to congratulate the Brahma Kumaris. I heartily appreciate the efforts made by them in going to every security force and reducing so much stress and taking the soul towards peace so that they can secure the country in a better way with a peaceful mind and healthy body," Shah said.

The home minister also highlighted PM Modi's initiative to get June 21 declared as the International Day of Yoga.

"PM Modi has given this Vedic tradition, the invaluable heritage of sages and saints, to the entire world. Today, crores of people in the world are improving their lives through yoga, meditation and spirituality," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present at the programme.