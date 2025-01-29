‘Unacceptable’: India summons Sri Lankan envoy after five fishermen injured in firing

New Delhi: Five Indian fishermen sustained injuries, two of them critically, after the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire at them in the proximity of Delft Island early on Tuesday. The incident elicited a strong response from India. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Sri Lanka’s acting High Commissioner in the Capital to register a formal protest against the action.

Calling the action ‘unacceptable’, the MEA stated, “An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning.”

Three more fishermen onboard the same vessel received minor injuries and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen and are extending all possible help.

“The Sri Lankan acting high commissioner in New Delhi was called into the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest was lodged over the incident,” MEA said. In addition, the Indian High Commission in Colombo has raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry. “The government of India has always emphasised the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns,” the MEA statement said.

The Indian government reiterated its longstanding position that matters concerning fishermen should be handled humanely and with due regard for their livelihood concerns. The use of force, it asserted, is unacceptable under any circumstances. Authorities highlighted the need for adherence to existing bilateral agreements aimed at resolving such disputes amicably.

Government data underscores the severity of the issue. A record 535 Indian fishermen have been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities in 2024 alone, nearly double the figures from the previous year. As of November 29, 141 Indian fishermen remain incarcerated in Sri Lankan jails, with 198 trawlers confiscated.

The incident has sparked renewed diplomatic tension between the two countries and highlighted violations of existing maritime agreements.

The 1974 and 1976 treaties between India and Sri Lanka demarcated the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and prohibited fishermen from either nation from crossing into each other’s waters. Despite this, Indian fishermen often cross the IMBL, resulting in frequent arrests and confrontations with the Sri Lankan Navy.

Additionally, concerns have been raised over the economic and environmental impact of illegal fishing practices. The use of bottom trawlers by Indian fishermen has been criticised for its destructive impact on the marine ecosystem, depleting fish stocks crucial to the livelihoods of Sri Lankan fishermen. The practice has led to significant economic losses and environmental degradation in the Palk Bay region.

Experts and stakeholders have called for urgent measures to address the fisheries dispute sustainably. Suggestions include promoting sustainable fishing practices, improving coordination between the two navies, and ensuring the humane treatment of fishermen. There is also a pressing need to revive and regularly convene the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries, established in 2016, to facilitate meaningful dialogue and cooperation between the two nations.