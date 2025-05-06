UN chief says military solution is no solution

United Nations: UN Secretary-General António Guterres Monday voiced concern over tensions between India and Pakistan being at “at their highest in years” and called for “maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink”.

“Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” Guterres said in a brief statement.

Guterres offered his “good offices” to both governments in the service of peace. “The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace,” he said.

His remarks came hours before closed consultations of the UN Security Council on India-Pakistan tensions after Islamabad sought an emergency meeting.

“Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. I deeply respect and am profoundly grateful to the Government and people of both countries - and their significant contributions to the work of the United Nations, not least UN peacekeeping,” Guterres said. “And so it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point,” he said. Guterres said that he understands the “raw feelings” following the “awful terror attack” in Pahalgam on April 22 and again strongly condemned that attack, extending his condolences to the families of the “Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.

“It is also essential – especially at this critical hour — to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,” Guterres added.

“Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink,” he said.