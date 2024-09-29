UN cannot be central platform for finding common ground by remaining 'anachronistic': Jaishankar

United Nations: Giving a clarion call for reform of the United Nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said it cannot remain “anachronistic” and it is "essential" for the world body to be more representative and fit for purpose in the contemporary era.



“The global order is inherently pluralistic and diverse. The UN began with 51 members. We are now 193. The world has changed profoundly, and so have its concerns and its opportunities,” Jaishankar said in his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said for the UN to address both the concerns and challenges of the world, and to strengthen the order itself, “it is essential that the UN be the central platform for finding common ground”.

Jaishankar, however, cautioned that the UN certainly cannot be such a platform “by remaining anachronistic".

“Large parts of the world cannot be left behind when it comes to deciding the key issues of our times. An effective and efficient UN, a more representative UN and a UN fit for purpose in the contemporary era is essential,” he said.

He called on the international community to send out a clear message from the UN General Assembly session that “we are determined not to be left behind. By coming together, sharing experiences, pooling resources and strengthening our resolve, we can change the world for the better”.

Jaishankar also underscored that reforming multilateralism is an imperative.

"The urgency of this call is highlighted by the theme of this Session. Leaving no one behind means advancing peace, ensuring sustainable development and strengthening human dignity. This cannot be delivered by a UN paralysed when faced with division, conflict, terrorism and violence. Nor can it be advanced if access to food, fuel and fertiliser is jeopardised," he said.

The minister said when capturing markets lacks restraint, it damages the livelihood and social fabric of others. Evasion of climate action responsibilities by the developed undermines the growth prospects of the developing.

"If the world is in such a state, this body must ask itself: how has this come to pass? The problems arise from a combination of structural shortcomings, political calculations, naked self-interest and yes, disregard for those left behind," he said.

Jaishankar said it is natural to feel overwhelmed by "what we confront now. After all, there are so many dimensions, different moving parts, issues of the day and the changing landscape.

"But every change must begin somewhere. And there is no better place than where it all started. We, the members of the United Nations, must now seriously and purposefully address ourselves to that task. Not because it is a competition for influence or squabble for positions. But because, if we carry on like this, the state of the world is only going to get worse. And that could mean that more of us are going to be left behind."

India has been at the forefront of years-long efforts calling for reform of the Security Council, including expansion in both its permanent and non-permanent categories, saying the 15-nation Council, founded in 1945, is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geo-political realities. New Delhi has been underscoring that it rightly deserves a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.

India last sat at the UN high-table as a non-permanent member in 2021-22.

Experts opine that a polarised Security Council has also failed to deal with current peace and security challenges with the Council members sharply divided on conflicts such as the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also noted that the United Nations had 51 member states when it was established nearly 80 years ago, and today it is made up of 193 nations.

In his address to the Summit of the Future last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that for global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are essential and underlined that reform is the key to relevance.

World leaders on Sunday had adopted by consensus the Pact of the Future in which they promise to “reform the Security Council, recognising the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable.” UN officials have described the language in the Pact of the Future on the long-pending Security Council reforms as “groundbreaking”.

In the Pact of the Future, world leaders agree to redress the historical injustice against Africa as a priority and, while treating Africa as a special case, improve the representation of the under-represented and unrepresented regions and groups, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean. They also agree to “enlarge" the Security Council in order to be more representative of the current United Nations membership and reflective of the realities of the contemporary world.

The pact speaks about intensifying efforts to find an agreement on the question of the categories of membership, taking into account the discussions held in the intergovernmental negotiations process. “The total number of members of an enlarged Council should ensure a balance between its representativeness and effectiveness,” it states.