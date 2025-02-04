‘Ukraine received only $75 bn of $177 bn US-approved aid’

Kyiv: As the war between Russia and Ukraine nears its third anniversary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clarified that Kyiv has received only $75 billion of the $177 billion in military aid approved by the United States under President Joe Biden’s administration.

The revelation comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s recent decision to freeze nearly all foreign aid, except for Israel and Egypt. While Zelenskyy had earlier stated that the US had not “stopped” military assistance for Ukraine, his latest remarks suggest that much of the approved funding never reached Kyiv.

Speaking in an interview with the Associated Press, Zelenskyy expressed uncertainty about where the remaining funds had gone. “When I hear—both in the past and even now—from the US that America has provided Ukraine with hundreds of billions (of dollars), as the president of a nation at war, I can tell you—we’ve received more than $75 billion,” he stated.

The Ukrainian president refuted claims that his country had received up to $200 billion from Washington, saying the aid largely came in the form of weapons rather than direct cash transfers. “So, when people talk about $177 billion or even $200 billion, we’ve never received that. We’re talking about tangible things because this aid didn’t come as cash but rather as weapons, which amounted to about US$70 billion,” he explained.

Despite the funding discrepancies, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for American support. “But when it’s said that Ukraine received $200 billion to support the army during the war—that’s not true. I don’t know where all that money went,” he added.

Zelenskyy’s statements have fuelled speculation about corruption involving US officials, Ukrainian generals, and intelligence agencies. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also acknowledged the controversy, though he did not comment on any specific allegations.

Last month, during an interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine had not received even half of the $177 billion allocated by the US. He suggested that lobbying by American defence companies or corruption might be contributing factors.

While acknowledging the presence of corruption in Ukraine, Zelenskyy emphasised his administration’s commitment to tackling the issue. “We have the most complex anti-corruption system in Europe,” he told Kyiv Independent, adding that some practices seen as corruption in Ukraine might be considered lobbying elsewhere.

Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine had he been in office at the time. Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that the Ukraine crisis might not have escalated if Trump had been re-elected.

Kyiv, however, remains firm on its position that it will not accept a ceasefire without clear security guarantees to prevent Russia from regrouping and launching another invasion. Ukrainian officials have praised Trump’s “peace through strength” approach and are seeking broader support to secure a lasting peace.

Trump, who has been critical of the massive US military assistance to Ukraine, has also threatened further sanctions on Russia if Putin does not agree to a deal to end the war. Meanwhile, Moscow has continued to demand guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO.

Amid these diplomatic and financial uncertainties, Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least 15 people and causing significant damage to residential buildings and energy infrastructure.

Additionally, both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of striking a dormitory at a boarding school in the Ukrainian-held part of Russia’s Kursk region, an attack that reportedly left four people dead.

As the conflict drags on, Zelenskyy’s comments on military aid have raised fresh questions about the transparency of wartime financial support, while Ukraine continues to seek sustained Western backing in its fight against Russia.