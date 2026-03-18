Ukraine protests arrest of 6 citizens

New Delhi: India’s arrest of seven foreign nationals on terror-related charges has triggered a diplomatic row, with Ukraine formally protesting the detention of six of its citizens and seeking their immediate release and consular access, even as Indian agencies pursue an investigation into alleged cross-border militant links and illegal arms support.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week detained the group, which includes one American and six Ukrainians, under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Officials allege the accused were involved in facilitating insurgent activities by routing drones and providing training to armed groups operating in Myanmar, some of which have links to banned organisations in India. An FIR registered on Friday accuses them of conspiring to carry out terror operations and assisting ethnic armed organisations with weapons, training and drone operations.

According to investigators, several of the accused entered India on tourist visas, travelled to the northeast, and reached Mizoram, a protected area requiring special permits. They allegedly crossed into Myanmar without authorisation and established contact with armed groups. Sources familiar with the probe said at least 14 Ukrainians had entered India in recent months, with some suspected of using the route as a transit corridor to Myanmar.

The arrests were carried out across multiple locations. The American national, identified as Matthew VanDyke, was detained at Kolkata airport, while the Ukrainian nationals were picked up in Lucknow and Delhi. All were produced before a Delhi court, which initially remanded them to custody and later extended their detention until March 27.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected the allegations, stating there is no confirmed evidence linking its citizens to unlawful activities in India or Myanmar. “The charges are unfounded,” the ministry said, adding that legal assistance has been arranged for the detainees. Kyiv also objected to not being formally notified of the arrests and said its diplomats were denied direct access to the detainees during a court hearing on March 16.