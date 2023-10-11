Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defence ministers meeting seeking more support to fight Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO for Wednesday's meetings with alliance defence ministers to further drum up support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

The US is hosting a meeting of the Ukraine contact group to seek more weapons and ammunition for the war-ravaged country. NATO allies and partner countries will be waiting to hear precisely what kinds of military equipment Kyiv needs.

Following that meeting, the 31 allies and Ukraine will take part in the first NATO-Ukraine Council at this level. The forum was formally established in July as part of efforts to bring Kyiv closer to the alliance. It allows NATO and Kyiv to discuss issues of common interest and concern.