UK PM’s Deputy Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

London: In a major blow to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his close aide and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday after allegations he bullied staff members while working as a Cabinet minister across different UK government departments.

Sunak had been handed the independent report into allegations made by several civil servants on Thursday and a decision on Raab, who is also the UK Justice Secretary, was anticipated ever since.

In his resignation letter posted on Twitter, Raab, 49, revealed the report into his conduct had upheld two claims against him.

However, he did call them “flawed” and claimed they set a dangerous precedent of a low threshold for bullying for the conduct of good government. “Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me,” Raab said.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” he said.

“In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government and ultimately the British people,” he added.

The outgoing minister pointed out that the review, carried out by independent investigator Adam Tolley KC, showed he had “not once, in four and a half years, sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone” referring to some of the allegations that were doing the rounds in the media over the course of the investigation.

In his letter addressed to Sunak, Raab said: “I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.”

Raab, however, warned that the findings will encourage “spurious complaints” against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of the government and British people.

The Tory MP for Surrey in south-east England said ministers should be able to exercise direct oversight with respect to senior officials over critical negotiations.

“I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice. That is, however, what the public expect of ministers working on their behalf,” said Raab.

The Oxford and Cambridge University law graduate, who worked as a solicitor before embarking on a political career, was among the frontline Conservative MPs who was seen by Sunak’s side as he campaigned to become the party’s leader and Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister last year. He was rewarded with not one but two plum posts in his Cabinet.

His resignation letter alluded to that loyalty: “I remain as supportive of you [Sunak] and this government, as when I first introduced you at your campaign leadership launch last July.

“You have proved a great Prime Minister in very challenging times, and you can count on my support from the backbenches.”

Prime Minister Sunak has accepted Raab’s resignation “with great sadness”, the BBC reported.

Sunak had come under pressure soon after he appointed Raab to the two key Cabinet posts as the bullying allegations emerged. Downing Street said at the time that Sunak was “not aware” of any formal complaints against Raab when he appointed him in October last year. However, the Opposition Labour Party accused Sunak of ignoring reports about Raab’s conduct.

Raab’s exit will now necessitate a mini shuffle in the Cabinet, as reports indicate that Sunak may not refill the post of Deputy PM and only appoint a new Justice Secretary.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer on Friday responded to Raab’s resignation, which he says shows the “continual weakness” of Prime Minister Sunak.

Speaking to reporters at a hospital in North Yorkshire, the opposition leader said Raab should never have been appointed in the first place and that the Prime Minister should have sacked him now instead of letting him resign.