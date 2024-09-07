Ujjain: Man rapes woman on roadside; bystanders film act

UJJAIN/NEW DELHI: A disturbing video that went viral and sparked outrage and widespread anger showed a man raping a woman scrap collector on the roadside in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The man allegedly got the woman drunk before sexually assaulting her, and the video ultimately led to his arrest. The shocking incident, which took place on Wednesday, was reportedly filmed by bystanders but nobody came forward to help the woman.



According to Om Prakash Mishra, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) for the Kotwali area, the accused, identified as Lokesh, had lured the victim with a promise of marriage. After coercing her to drink liquor, he raped her. Shockingly, several passersby witnessed the crime but chose to film it rather than intervene. These videos subsequently spread online, sparking widespread public outrage. Ujjain is home to Lord Shiva’s famous Mahakaal temple which is visited by lakhs of devotees every year. Last year, in another shocking incident that brings a slur and blot on humanity, a minor became victim of a brutal rape in Ujjain and sought help by going from door to door but nobody helped her.

“Lokesh fled the scene after the assault,” CSP Mishra stated. “Once the woman regained consciousness and reported the crime, Lokesh was swiftly apprehended by the police,” he said.

The police have also launched an investigation to track down the individuals responsible for filming and circulating the video. “We have identified three to four suspects who recorded the incident and made it viral,” Mishra added.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition and is currently recovering at her residence. The case has sparked widespread anger, with citizens questioning the failure of bystanders to intervene and stop the assault. The accused remains in police custody, while efforts to bring the other suspects to justice continue.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the brutality against women in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar is a “blot on humanity”, asserting that “propaganda-centric” governments have given birth to an insensitive system of which the biggest victims are women.

In another incident, a woman in Siddharthnagar was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver and helper of a private ambulance that she hired to transport her terminally ill husband home.

“The brutality against women in Ujjain and Siddharthnagar is a blot on humanity. The continuously increasing crimes against women and the attitude of the police administration towards the victim and her family is proof of the cruelty of the system and is a matter of serious concern for the country,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Propaganda-centric governments have given birth to an insensitive system to create a false image of themselves, the biggest victims of which are women,” he said.Gandhi said the time has come to make serious efforts towards the moral upliftment of the society for the safety of women -- strict steps should be taken at every social, political and administrative level.

“Better citizens give birth to better systems, and better systems create a better society,” he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the incident of rape of a woman on the footpath in broad daylight in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely horrifying.

“Today the whole country is stunned as to where our society is heading? According to reports, people passing by were making videos instead of saving the woman. Humanity has been tarnished by such an incident on the holy land of Ujjain,” she said