UIDAI chief gets one-year extension

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Amit Agrawal has been given a one-year extension, till November 2 next year, as the Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), an official order said.

Agrawal is a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Agrawal’s tenure as the CEO, UIDAI for a period of one year beyond November 2, 2023 i.e. up to November 2, 2024, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.