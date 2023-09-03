Udhayanidhi Stalin alleges Sanatana Dharma "against social justice, must be destroyed"

Chennai: Alleging that Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice, DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated.



Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoe, he said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Udhayanidhi referred to Sanatana Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meet of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association here on Saturday.

He lauded the organisers for picking the theme of "Sanatan elimination" rather than choosing "opposition to Sanatan."



Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin said certain things cannot be opposed but must be only done away with.



"What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else."

"What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning." Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste, he alleged.

Dealing a severe blow to Sanatan, late Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi established equality neighbourhoods (Samathuvapuram) and settled people belonging to all communities in a single place.

"Our Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) brought a law enabling people belonging to all castes to become archakas (temple priests), our Chief Minister (Stalin) has appointed people who have completed archaka training as priests in temples; this is the Dravidian model."

Udhayanidhi, who also holds the sports development portfolio, alleged that while Sanatan enslaved women and did not allow them to step out of their homes, they are today making achievements in sports and a chunk of women are also financially independent.

"What did Sanatan do to women? it pushed women, who lost their husbands into fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), it tonsured the heads of widows and made them wear white saris, child marriages too happened."

"What did the Dravidam (the Dravidian ideology followed by DMK regime) do? it gave fare-free travel for women in buses, gave Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to girl students for their college education." From September 15, women beneficiaries would be getting Rs 1,000 monthly assistance (basic income scheme).

The Vishwakarma Yojana of the BJP-led Centre is a conspiracy and a repeat of Rajaji's 1953 Kula Kalvi Thittam (Casteommunity based education scheme) and the DMK would staunchly oppose it.

"We are bringing schemes to educate our children. However, fascists' are formulating projects to prevent our children from getting educated. It is because of the Sanatan ideology that we (backward, oppressed classes) should not be educated and a classic example is the NEET..."

Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent outfit of the DMK has already opposed the yojana, saying it is aimed at perpetuating caste-based occupations in sync with the regressive Varnasrama Dharma.

"Let us take a vow to win in all the 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the one segment in Puducherry (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls). Let Sanatan fall, Dravidam win."

The minister said everything should be changed and nothing is perpetual. The Communist movement and DMK were founded to question everything.