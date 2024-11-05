Uddhav’s Shiv Sena expels five rebel leaders for not withdrawing nominations in state polls

Mumbai: UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday has expelled five rebel leaders for anti-party activities, citing the lack of withdrawal of their nominations, for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had warned the said rebels, asking them to immediately follow the party directive and withdraw their nominations. The leaders include Bhiwandi East MLA Rupesh Mhatre, Vishwas Nandekar, Chandrakant Ghugul, Sanjay Awari and Prasad Thackeray.

Shiv Sena Thackeray will begin his campaign trail for the Maharashtra Assembly polls on November 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha with focus on constituencies of MLAs who were part of the 2022 rebellion led by now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thackeray will address a rally in Ratnagiri on November 5, a seat represented by State Industries Minister Uday Samant. He will also canvass votes for party MLA Rajan Salvi who is contesting from neighboring Rajapur constituency.