Uddhav Thackeray moves Supreme Court against Maharashtra Speaker's ruling in favour of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena





The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has moved the Supreme Court against the order of Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar which recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the 'real Shiv Sena'.





On Monday afternoon former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - once the undisputed boss of the Shiv Sena army - moved the Supreme Court to challenge Mr Narwekar's "real Shiv Sena" decision.





Mr Thackeray has also challenged the Speaker's decision to reject petitions to disqualify lawmakers, who in June, quit the (then) undivided Shiv Sena to join Mr Shinde's breakaway faction.