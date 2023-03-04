Uddhav Thackeray backs Kapil Sibal's Insaaf platform

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday came out in support of lawyer and MP Kapil Sibal's newly-launched platform Insaaf.



All parties which want democracy to survive in the country should support it, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said in a statement here.

''Everyone who wants democracy to survive and thrive should stand firmly with Kapil Sibal in his new initiative,'' Thackeray said.

Sibal, an independent Rajya Sabha member, announced earlier in the day that he was setting up a new platform called Insaaf to fight ''injustice'' prevailing in the country, and sought support of the chief ministers and other leaders of opposition parties.

Sibal is representing Thackeray in a case in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who split the Shiv Sena last June and toppled the Thackeray-led government.