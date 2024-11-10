Uddhav siding with those who insulted Balasaheb, Savarkar: Amit Shah

Mumbai: Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was siding with the Congress, whose leaders have insulted Balasaheb Thackeray and Veer Savarkar.

“I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray if he can request Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to say two good words for Veer Savarkar,” Shah said, after releasing BJP’s manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

“Can any Congress leader say a few words in honour of Balasaheb Thackeray,” Shah said.

“It would be good if the people of Maharashtra get to know those who have come out with the dream of forming an alliance government amidst such contradictions,” he said.

Shah said the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto for the November 20 assembly polls is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra.

“An organization of Ulemas has demanded reservations for minorities, and the state Congress president Nana Patole acknowledged this,” Shah said.

“Are the people of Maharashtra in favour of giving their right of reservation meant for the SCs, STs and OBCs to the Muslims,” Shah said.

“Our constitution does not provide reservations based on religion. However, Congress promised reservations before coming to power, and people should take cognizance of this issue,” he said.

The BJP's resolutions are etched in stone, Shah said. “Whether it is the Centre or the state, when our government is formed, we fulfill our resolutions,” he added.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s poll promises are an insult to ideology and promote appeasement, Shah said.

The Congress has reneged on pre-election promises it made in states ruled by it now, he said, adding the Maha Vikas Aghadi has no credibility.

“Sharad Pawar should tell people of Maharashtra what was his contribution for them while he was a minister for 10 years in the UPA government,” Shah said.

“Maharashtra has been leading the country in every field for ages. The Bhakti movement started from Maharashtra, the movement for freedom from slavery was also started by Shivaji Maharaj from here, the social revolution also started from here and the reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra is seen in our Sankalp Patra,” Shah said.