Two USA companies to boost semiconductor ecosystem in city

Kolkata: Santech Global Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, USA, has shown interest in establishing a semiconductor project in Kolkata following a meeting between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kathy Giles Diaz, US Consul General in Kolkata, at Nabanna on Wednesday.

Santech Global, a leader in high-tech innovation specialising in semiconductors and nanoelectronics, is in discussions with the state government for necessary support.

Global Foundries, a major semiconductor manufacturer producing microchips for devices like smartphones, computers, and cars, is setting up a fab-less centre for design and testing in Kolkata.

The company has been allotted 13,000 sq. ft. at the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) IT park in Sector V, Salt Lake and has requested an additional 19,000 sq. ft. in the same premises, which is under process. The company may expand into fabrication later. The Mamata Banerjee government is also working to develop a power electronics ecosystem in collaboration with Global Foundries, startups, academia and industry.

A joint internship programme with Global Foundries and universities is being planned to benefit students from West Bengal.

Additionally, the state is formulating the Global Capability Centre Policy (GCC policy), with consultations ongoing.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that these initiatives will foster a robust semiconductor ecosystem in West Bengal, drive technological advancement, and create significant employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

Taking to X, she said: “Today, I had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Kathy Giles-Diaz, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata. We discussed our shared commitment to deepening U.S.-India ties and explored emerging opportunities for collaboration in the fields of technology, innovation, and education. I am thrilled to share that GlobalFoundries, one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, is setting up a fab-less centre for design and testing at the Kolkata Power Centre. We have already facilitated their operations by allotting 13,000 sq. ft. of space at the STPI IT Park in Sector V, Salt Lake. An additional 19,000 sq. ft. has been requested, and the process is underway.”

“Our government is also working closely with GlobalFoundries, startups, academia, and industry stakeholders to develop a comprehensive power electronics ecosystem in Bengal. A joint internship programme with universities is being planned to benefit our students and nurture future talent. Additionally, Santech Global Inc., a New Jersey–based high-tech firm specialising in semiconductors and nanoelectronics, has shown keen interest in setting up a major project in Kolkata. Discussions are ongoing to extend all necessary support. We are in the final stages of drafting the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy for West Bengal, which will further strengthen our state’s position as a hub of next-generation technology and innovation,” she stated. “These initiatives reflect our commitment to building a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Bengal, creating new opportunities, generating meaningful employment for our youth, and positioning West Bengal at the forefront of India’s technological renaissance,” she said