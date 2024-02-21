Two TMC MPs welcome Bengal guv for opening Raj Bhavan doors to Sandeshkhali women

Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress MPs have welcomed West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's move to open the doors of the Raj Bhavan for the victimised women of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali region who feel unsafe in their homes.



Contai MP Sisir Adhikari and his younger son Tamluk MP Dibyendu have praised the governor for realising the situation of the tormented women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Speaking to PTI, Sisir Adhikari said the governor's move reminded him of the Nandigram agitation when he had to accommodate several people from that village at his residence as well as at his relatives and friends' places to give them "protection" from the ruling CPI(M).

"It's a great thinking. The governor must be praised for this. It reminds me how I had organised accommodation for several people from Nandigram during the agitation days to protect them from the goons of the CPI(M)," he told PTI.

Sisir Adhikari is the father of Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in Bengal assembly.

The Bengal governor, who considers himself the Rakhi brother of the women in Sandeshkhali, has vowed to do everything in his power to protect the victimised women.

He assured that the "tortured" women from Sandeshkhali could seek refuge in Raj Bhavan, where they would be provided with shelter, food, and security.

Dibyendu has also written to Bose praising him for his gesture.

"It's really an unimagible step you have taken to provide shelter to tortured women from Sandeshkhali on Raj Bhavan premises," Adhikari wrote.

"I personally shall be obliged if you please allow me to stand by your side for any support to the victimised women," the Tamluk MP said.