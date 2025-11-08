MillenniumPost
Big Story

Two terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK's Kupwara

BY MPost8 Nov 2025 9:00 AM IST
Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said an operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies about an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara. "Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire," the Army said in a post on X. "Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," it said.

