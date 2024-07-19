Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Kupwara

Srinagar: Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces as they thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, according to officials.

Officials reported that the security forces had received intelligence indicating an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district. Alert security personnel detected the terrorists’ movements and confronted them. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.