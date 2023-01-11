Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Two persons killed in elephant attack in West Bengal's Bankura
Big Story

Two persons killed in elephant attack in West Bengal's Bankura

BY MPost11 Jan 2023 11:02 AM GMT
Two persons killed in elephant attack in West Bengals Bankura
X

Two persons were killed in separate elephant attack incidents in West Bengal's Bankura district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

An elderly woman was killed by a wild elephant in Jharia village of the district in the early hours of Wednesday, the officer said.

In another elephant attack case, a 45-year-old man was killed in Sangrampur village on Tuesday night, he said.

The Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Central Circle, S Kulandivel held a meeting with Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Tiwari, DFO North, Bankura and other senior civil, forest and police officials to discuss ways and means to tackle the elephant attack cases.

The meeting also discussed deploying additional police teams in Sonamukhi, Barjora and Beliatore police station areas affected by elephant movement to help the forest teams in tackling any exigency.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X