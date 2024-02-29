Two persons dead as train runs over them in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district

: In a major incident on Wednesday evening, a train ran over passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, resulting in the death of at least two individuals.

“Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase,” sources said.

Eastern Railway officials released a statement, stating that the incident occurred when the 12254 Anga Express came to a halt between Vidyasagar Kasitar at km 269/19 due to an alarm chain pulling at 7 pm in the Asansol Division. Subsequently, at 7:07 pm, two individuals walking on the track, approximately 2 kilometers away from the stopped train, were tragically run over by a MEMU train.

Contrary reports emerged suggesting that passengers jumped onto the tracks after their train caught fire, leading to their untimely demise. However, the Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) refuted claims of a fire, clarifying that the two victims were not passengers but pedestrians on the track.

Meanwhile, a three-member Joint Accident Committee has been formed to investigate the incident, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Meanwhile, Jamtara’s Deputy Commissioner assured swift response, with medical teams and ambulances dispatched to the scene for rescue operations.

Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari expressed condolences and pledged to identify those responsible, promising to address the issue in the Assembly. The MLA emphasised the need for a thorough inquiry, especially as the deceased victims remain unidentified.

Jamtara Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anant Kumar provided further insights, indicating that the victims were passengers who disembarked from one train only to be fatally crushed by another local train. Efforts are underway to establish a helpline for families seeking information.