Mobile internet suspension extended in Manipur; 2 more arrested for arson at MLA's homes

The Manipur government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet services for two days in seven districts of the state, according to an order. The suspension, initially imposed on November 16 to curb the spread of inflammatory content amid escalating violence, has been repeatedly extended.

“The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi for another two days in public interest," stated the home department order.

Internet services were originally suspended after violence erupted on November 16, following the discovery of the bodies of three women and three children who had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district. Their disappearance occurred after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants on November 11, which resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents.

In the aftermath, mobs targeted the residences of legislators, setting fire to the homes of three BJP MLAs, including a senior minister, and a Congress MLA across various districts in Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew remains in effect. At least 258 people have been killed, and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

As the violence escalated, police arrested two more individuals on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the vandalism and arson at the residences of legislators on November 16, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 34. Authorities are actively investigating and searching for additional suspects involved in the incidents.

While broadband services were restored on November 19 to ease hardships for common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and offices, mobile internet remains suspended to prevent any further unrest.