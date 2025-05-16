MillenniumPost
Two major operations carried out in south Kashmir, six terrorists neutralised

BY Agencies16 May 2025 12:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, eliminating six hardcore terrorists in the past three days in Kashmir. Addressing a press conference, GOC Victor Force Major General Dhananjay Joshi said two major operations were carried out in south Kashmir. "The CRPF, Army and JK Police together worked to carry out these operations in Kellar (Shopian)and Tral (Pulwama). Six terrorists were neutralised. It was only possible after the close coordination between the security forces," Major General Joshi told reporters.

