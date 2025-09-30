Two killed, 22 injured in clashes during anti-govt protests in PoK

New Delhi: Two people were killed and 22 others injured on Monday in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), after violent clashes broke out during protests against the Pakistan government. According to sources, armed groups allegedly backed by the Pakistan Army and the ISI-supported Muslim Conference opened fire on demonstrators demanding basic rights.

Videos circulated by Pakistani news channels captured the chaos on the streets. In one clip, men were seen firing into the air as others clambered onto cars surrounded by flag-waving and slogan-chanting protesters. Another video showed a protester holding a fistful of spent cartridges, underscoring the intensity of the violence.

The unrest is being spearheaded by the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has mobilised large-scale demonstrations over what it calls the “denial of fundamental rights”. Over the past 24 hours, PoK has witnessed a complete shutdown of markets, shops, and public transport. The AAC has presented 38 demands, including the scrapping of 12 Assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan, a provision locals say weakens their representative governance.

“Our campaign is for fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years... either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people,” AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir declared. Calling the ongoing strike “plan A”, Mir warned the Shehbaz Sharif government that the movement has further strategies, including a severe “plan D”, if their demands remain unmet.

In response, Islamabad has deployed heavy security across the region. Dawn reported that armed patrols carried out flag marches through several PoK towns, while thousands of troops were redirected from Punjab. An additional 1,000 soldiers were dispatched from the capital. Internet services in the region have also been curtailed.

The clashes follow another tragedy last week, when Pakistan Air Force strikes killed 30 civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Fighter jets dropped Chinese-made LS-6 laser-guided bombs on a village, fuelling anger in communities already unsettled by rising terror attacks. The resurgence of militant activity in Khyber has been linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed relocating after India’s Operation Sindoor.