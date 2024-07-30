Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derail in Jharkhand

Two people were killed and 20 others injured when at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday. The accident occurred at 3:45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER). SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred simultaneously.

"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo," West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI. He added that the "Howrah-Mumbai train hit the stationary goods train". The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts. "At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur Division at 3.45 AM," the SER spokesperson said. Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed officials to expedite relief operations and help the injured people. "The injured passengers were provided medical aid in Barabamboo. They were taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," a senior SER official said. The railways has announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of each deceased, Rs 5 lakh for those with major injuries, Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, Senior DCM, Chakradharpur, told PTI. According to the railway CPRO, rescue and relief operations have been completed. "Eighty per cent passengers have already been sent to Chakradharpur railway station. Remaining 20 per cent are being sent through a special train. The passengers will be sent to their destination by a special train from Chakradharpur," the CPRO added.

The SER cancelled a few express and passenger trains owing to the accident. These are the 22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express, 08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express, 12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express, 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express and 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express. Some other trains will be short-terminated or diverted, the official said. They are 18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express which will be short terminated at Rourkela, 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express at Chakradharpur, 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express at Adra and 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express at Bilaspur.

The South Eastern Railway has opened helpline numbers for passengers. The numbers are 022-22694040 for Mumbai, 08799982712 for Bhusawal, 7757912790 for Nagpur, 0657-2290324 for Tata, 06587-238072 for Chakradharpur, 0661-2501072 and 0661-2500244 for Rourkela and 06645-272530 for Jharsuguda. Helpline numbers for Howrah are 9433357920 and 033-26382217, Shalimar (7595074427 and 6295531471) and Kharagpur (03222-293764), the SER said.