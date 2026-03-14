Two India-bound ships clear Strait of Hormuz after 4 rounds of phone calls, PM Modi’s outreach

New Delhi: Two India-flagged LPG tankers have successfully crossed the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz and are currently heading toward India, marking a significant development amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region. The vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, both operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, navigated the crucial maritime corridor following extensive diplomatic coordination between Indian and Iranian authorities. Sources familiar with the operation described the transit as a carefully managed exercise carried out with cooperation from Iran and other regional stakeholders. The safe movement of the two ships comes after several rounds of diplomatic communication between New Delhi and Tehran over the past few days.

India-Iran diplomatic engagement

India has stepped up efforts to secure safe passage for its merchant fleet operating near the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions have disrupted maritime traffic. The conversations took place on February 28, March 5, March 10 and March 12. These diplomatic engagements focused on ensuring the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers while maintaining uninterrupted energy shipments. The outreach also extended to the highest political level. Following the conversation, Modi said India remains deeply concerned about the intensifying conflict and the loss of civilian lives in the region. He emphasised that safeguarding Indian citizens and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies remain India’s top priorities.

Tankers carrying large energy cargo

The LPG tanker Shivalik is carrying approximately 40,000 metric tonnes of gas bound for India. The second vessel, Nanda Devi, is also transporting a substantial quantity of fuel supplies. Both ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor that connects the Persian Gulf with global shipping routes and handles a major share of the world’s energy trade. The successful transit comes at a time when hundreds of vessels have been affected by the ongoing conflict in the region. The safe passage of Shivalik and Nanda Devi follows another recent transit by an India-bound vessel that managed to cross the strategic waterway a day earlier.

Another Indian vessel departs Hormuz area

In a separate development, another Indian-flagged oil tanker named Jag Prakash also moved from the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed during a media briefing that the vessel departed from waters east of the strait. Jag Prakash is transporting gasoline from Oman to destinations in Africa. The movement of multiple Indian vessels signals gradual progress in stabilising shipping operations in the region despite continuing geopolitical tensions. Large Indian maritime presence in Gulf waters India has a substantial maritime workforce operating across the Gulf region. Officials estimate that around 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently employed on merchant ships, harbour vessels and offshore platforms in the broader Persian Gulf area. With a large number of Indian nationals working in the region and several Indian-flagged ships navigating sensitive waters, the government has intensified monitoring and coordination efforts. Authorities continue to track vessel movements closely while maintaining diplomatic engagement with regional governments to ensure the safety of Indian crews and the uninterrupted flow of energy shipments.