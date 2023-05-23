Two houses torched in fresh violence in Manipur

Imphal: In fresh violence in Manipur, two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said. However, no casualty was reported due to the arson.



The mob also beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody.

As per visuals shared by news agency ANI, houses in the New Lambulane area were set on fire.

Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people. Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.

“Responding to inputs of likely clash on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur today morning, Army & Assam Rifles columns moved in time and situation was brought under control. Three suspects were apprehended and two weapons have been recovered. The situation is peaceful,” ANI added later, quoting the Indian Army.

Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district which had earlier been relaxed were tightened. The Delhi unit of Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) also claimed that an ICI Church in Imphal’s Chassad Avenue was ‘targeted and burnt down by Meitei mobs’. With agency inputs